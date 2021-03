Buffon banned for blasphemy

The 43-year-old was caught on camera committing the offence when shouting instructions to team-mate Manolo Portanova.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) opened disciplinary proceedings against Buffon earlier this year and he was fined €5,000 by the governing body last month.

It was announced on Wednesday that the veteran shot-stopper will also serve a one-game ban - against local rival Torino in Serie A on Sunday - after the Federal Court of Appeal upheld the appeal of the Federal Prosecutor.

Buffon has served as back-up to Wojciech Szczesny since returning to Turin from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and has made 10 appearances in all competitions this season.