Bremer seals Juventus move after De Ligt exit

Massimiliano Allegri's side lost Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich on Wednesday (AEST) but has swiftly acted to bring in Serie A's Defender of the Year from the 2021-2022 season.

Bremer looked set to join Inter after announcing his intention to leave Torino, seeking Champions League experience to boost his World Cup squad hopes for Brazil in Qatar in November.

🎙: "𝘐 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘯𝘰 𝘥𝘰𝘶𝘣𝘵 𝘑𝘶𝘷𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘣 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘮𝘦." 🤍🖤#WelcomeBremer — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 20, 2022

But the 25-year-old will still be playing his football in Turin next campaign after Juve confirmed Bremer's arrival on a five-year contract from their city rivals.

Bremer caught the eye in Serie A last season, making the most recoveries (284) and leading the charts for aerial duels won (132).

The centre-back also led the way across Europe's top five leagues for interceptions (105), averaging 3.3 per 90 minutes.

Bremer will hope to get his first taste of Serie A action for Juve when Allegri's side start their league campaign at home to Sassuolo on August 15.