Bremer racing to be fit for Brazil's World Cup squad

Bremer, who signed for Juve from Torino ahead of this season, has started all 10 of the Bianconeri's Serie A games this season.

The 25-year-old made his debut for Brazil in September, playing 44 minutes as a substitute in a 3-0 friendly defeat of Ghana.

However, he now faces a race to be fit in time to make Tite's squad for the FIFA World Cup.

Juve confirmed on Monday that Bremer, who was taken off in the 52nd minute of Saturday's win over his former side Torino, had suffered a "low-grade lesion to the hamstring of the left thigh."

Bremer faces approximately 20 days out of action, meaning he will miss games against Empoli, Benfica, Lecce, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter but might be fit to feature for Juve in matches against Verona and Lazio ahead of the break for the World Cup, which starts on November 20.

Brazil's first game sees them take on Serbia four days later. While Bremer's place in Tite's squad was by no means guaranteed, the Selecao will be hoping Tottenham forward Richarlison – who has been a key player in recent seasons – recovers from a calf injury in time to make it to Qatar.