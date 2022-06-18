LaLiga
Bremer confirms Torino exit amid Inter links

Gleison Bremer has confirmed he is set to leave Torino amid reports Inter Milan is among the clubs trying to sign him.

The Serie A defender of the year is keen to play in the UEFA Champions League and push for an international call-up with Brazil ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Bremer has admitted he first expressed his desire for a transfer last year before being persuaded to remain for another season, but now says it is only a "matter of time" being he moves.

"I told the coach and the management, 'I want to change now'. So they told me, 'Stay this year, help us. Next year, you can take the next step'," he said.

"The fans already know that I have this desire to play in the Champions League, to go there to earn a call-up to the Brazilian national team.

"I need to play at a much better level, so I think it's a matter of time. I'm analysing some proposals but I think that next season I will no longer play for Torino."

Inter is widely regarded to be leading the hunt for the 25-year-old's services, but city rival AC Milan along with Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are also said to be keen to land him.

Bremer could be a direct replacement for Inter defender Milan Skriniar, who is heavily touted for a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter is set for a busy window as it seeks to regain the Scudetto from AC Milan, with the free transfer of Paulo Dybala from Juventus thought to be imminent and Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku a prime target to return.

