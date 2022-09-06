Bologna sacks Mihajlovic after winless start

The Rossoblu are 16th, one point above the relegation zone, after drawing three and losing two of their opening five matches.

Bologna confirmed the departure of Mihajlovic, who had been at the helm since January 2019, on Wednesday (AEST).

Mihajlovic continued in his role despite being diagnosed with leukaemia in July 2019.

The 53-year-old underwent treatment in the following months and returned to the touchline, but he was diagnosed with the illness for a second time in March.

Bologna president Joey Saputo said in a statement: "It has been the most difficult decision in my tenure here.

"In these years, we have experienced the most beautiful and the hardest moments together that have built not only a strong professional rapport but also a human one.

"Mihajlovic has faced his illness with courage and determination since he explained to everyone his state of health in that very moving press conference.

"Despite his stays in hospital and the heavy effects of the treatment received, he's always remained close to the squad, pushing himself to be in touch with the players, in person or via live conference links.

"Thanks must also be given to the professionalism of his staff, too. The club and the city have joined together to stay close to the head coach in this extremely difficult situation, even if Mihajlovic has always rightly maintained that he wanted to be judged on his professional work.

"Now, unfortunately, the time has arrived to change, which has not been taken lightly but made for the good of the team and the club.

"But even if from today Sinisa Mihajlovic is not the head coach of Bologna, the club and everyone connected to it will forever be by his side in until he has recovered completely and in his future career decisions."

Mihajlovic has previously coached Milan, Torino, Sporting CP and the Serbia national side.

Bologna will look to announce a replacement for Mihajlovic ahead of Sunday's home match against Fiorentina.