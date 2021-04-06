Bernardeschi tests positive for Covid

The 27 year-old is at least the sixth Italy international to contract the virus after the Azzurri's World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania.

"Federico Bernardeschi tested positive for Covid-19. The footballer is in isolation and asymptomatic," Juventus said in a statement.

Defending Serie A champion Juve host Napoli in a game postponed from last October due to a Covid outbreak in the visitor's squad.

Since the international break, five other Italy players have officially tested positive -- Bernardeschi's club teammate Leonardo Bonucci, Paris Saint-Germain pair Alessandro Florenzi and Marco Verratti, Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo and Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno.

Several media reports suggested Torino 'keeper Salvatore Sirigu also has the virus, but although the club confirmed a case, it did not identify the player.

The Italian football federation also confirmed after the game against Lithuania on 31 March that four members of staff had tested positive.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini had named 38 players in his squad to guard against a possible outbreak.