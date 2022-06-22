Berardi impressed again for Sassuolo in the 2021-2022 season, scoring 15 times in Serie A – the third consecutive campaign the forward has posted double figures in the league.

He also recorded the most assists in the Italian top flight (14) and was the only Serie A striker to manage double figures for both goals and assists.

The 27 year-old has been at Sassuolo his entire career, but with two years left on his contract there have been growing suggestions he could soon move on.

Sassuolo chief executive Giovanni Carnevali hailed Berardi as a "champion", but revealed last April he may leave if the club receive an offer that is too good to refuse.

Berardi has been linked to Juventus, who co-owned him between 2013 and 2015, while Liverpool and Milan have also been among those reportedly interested in the Italy international.

The Sassuolo attacker has expressed his love for the city of Modena, but acknowledged he would be ready to depart after 10 years with the club.

Asked by magazine Chi whether he would be leave, Berardi responded: "I like living in Modena. I have lived here for 11 years but I have reached a point at which I would suffer less from change.

"That is thanks to my wife and my son, with them I would feel at home in any city."