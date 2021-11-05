Barella extends Inter contract to 2026

WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Italy international, who is into his third season with Inter since joining on an initial loan from Cagliari, is now under contract until 2026.

Barella's previous deal was due to run until 2024 and he had been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the most recent transfer window.

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta revealed last month talks were ongoing regarding fresh terms and the Italian champion has now reached an agreement with the 24-year-old, who was also a key member of Italy's UEFA Euro 2020-winning side. Inter confirmed the news in a short statement on its official website.

📹 | BARELLA



Listen up, folks! Nicolo Barella has a message for you 🙌🖤💙



"Hi everyone. I'm delighted to have extended my contract with this club. All the best and Forza Inter!"#Barella2026 #IMInter pic.twitter.com/ARnRmpSO9e — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) November 5, 2021

Barella has made 102 appearances for Inter in all competitions since his debut in August 2019 – only Marcelo Brozovic (103), Samir Handanovic (110) and Lautaro Martinez (111) have featured more times in that period.

The Cagliari youth product has scored eight times and set up a further 21 during that period, his direct goal-involvement tally of 29 bettered only at Inter by Romelu Lukaku (81) and Martinez (58), the latter also recently signing a new deal.

In Serie A this season, the nine big chances created by Barella is the most of any player, with five assists already to his name.