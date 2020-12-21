Ballardini replaces Maran at struggling Genoa

Maran, 57, was dismissed on Tuesday (AEDT) following the 2-0 defeat to Benevento.

He had only signed a two-year contract to take charge at the Luigi Ferraris in August.

Ballardini was later confirmed as Maran's replacement, marking the fourth time the 56-year-old has been in charge at Genoa.

He was previously appointed head coach in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

Genoa is 19th in Serie A, with just seven points from its first 13 matches of the season. It has not won in Serie A since beating bottom-club Crotone 4-1 at home on 20 September.

It has scored 12 league goals this season and created 85 chances, the lowest of any side except Crotone and Parma.

At the back, it has conceded 26 goals, the fourth-most in the division, and kept only one clean sheet.