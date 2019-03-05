Bakayoko unclear on future

The France international joined Milan on loan at the start of the campaign from Chelsea, with the Italian club having an option to buy the player for a reported €35million fee.

Bakayoko recently confirmed that a permanent move is dependent on the club's ability to secure a return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.

The 24 year-old has enjoyed his time in Serie A so far after struggling to make an impact at Stamford Bridge and, despite admitting that is future remains unclear, his focus is squarely on helping the Rossoneri qualify for European football's premier competition.

"When I think of my future, it is a total blur," he told France Football. "I cannot empty my head.



"I'm doing everything to qualify for the Champions League. It's been five years since the Milan fans have heard the Champions League anthem and I want to be there the next time it sounds in San Siro.

"I'm having a good season, I'm very grateful to Milan. I'm very happy here, although at first, I was criticised. But it's normal, they expected more, there is no problem."

Gennaro Gattuso's side are third in Serie A, four points clear of fifth-place Roma, and travel to Chievo.