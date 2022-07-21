Bakayoko questions police tactics after gunpoint search

The Milan midfielder was subject to a gunpoint search on 4 July (AEST), with the Serie A side confirming the Frenchman was the person captured in a video of the incident.

Milan Police released a statement on Monday confirming they had stopped the wrong person and Bakayoko had chosen to not take action after a "misunderstanding", where "colleagues behaved correctly".

Chelsea loanee Bakayoko subsequently took to social media on Friday (AEST) to detail his experiences as he questioned Milan Police's methods.

"Making an error is human," Bakayoko said. "I don't have a problem admitting that. However, the methods they used pose a problem.

"It needs to be made known that in the video you don't see everything, perhaps just the most calm part.

"I found myself with a gun a metre away from me, and [so did] the passenger. They really put our lives in danger.

"The consequences could have been more serious if I had not remained calm and if I had not been recognised in time."

Bakayoko is halfway through his two-season loan spell at Milan, who ended an 11-year wait for the Scudetto last campaign.