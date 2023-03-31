Allegri unsure when Pogba will make return

WATCH Juventus v Hellas Verona LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The France international has had a torrid time of things since returning to Juve from Manchester United last July, featuring for just 34 minutes across two substitute appearances.

Pogba appeared to have put his injury issues behind him when playing in back-to-back games against Torino and Roma on 29 February and 6 March (AEDT), both times as a substitute.

But he was dropped for Juve's next match, a UEFA Europa League tie with Freiburg, after turning up late for a team meeting.

The 29-year-old has not featured since, having sustained a fresh muscular problem while taking free-kicks in training.

Providing an update on Pogba's fitness ahead of Juve's return to Serie A action against Hellas Verona on Sunday (AEDT), Allegri appeared once again to rule out the midfielder.

"At the moment, I don't know when he will be available again," Allegri said at a pre-match press conference. "He's working, but at the moment it's difficult to say.

"The adductor is fine, but we're waiting to see how his knee will react after taking part in training."

Allegri's side was hit with a 15-point deduction in January, but it has won six of its past seven Serie A games to move back within seven points of the top four.

Juve has five league games in April, as well as a meeting with Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals and the first leg of a Coppa Italia semi-final against Inter Milan.

"Our aim is to win as many games as possible in order to have a wonderful May," Allegri said of his side's congested April programme.

"This is the schedule and we have to manage it the best way possible. We're heading towards a beautiful but tiring end to the season and must continue playing with enthusiasm."