Allegri tries to talk down Juve trip to Atalanta

Juve is unbeaten in Serie A since its previous meeting with Atalanta at the end of November and heads to Bergamo in fourth, two points and one place ahead of its opponent.

After a difficult start to the season, the Bianconeri's UEFA Champions League qualification hopes are back in their hands, although that may well depend on securing a positive result in this upcoming fixture.

Even after playing Atalanta, however, Juve has 13 games remaining, meaning Allegri is keen to talk down the magnitude of the fixture.

"It's a direct clash for fourth place, it's important but not decisive," he said. "It's a good test, it will be difficult because Atalanta have shown in recent years that they have won a place to fight for the top four positions.

"They are a physical team, who will be very angry about their elimination in the Coppa Italia, and so the game requires great focus, physicality and technique to bring a good result home."

Pushed again on the significance of this result, Allegri replied: "No, because Atalanta have [played] one less game. Now we are close, it is not decisive for anyone tomorrow. It's important, beautiful to play, but not decisive."

Juve's 10-match unbeaten run in the top flight is its longest since 2020, while a sequence of three consecutive clean sheets is its best since 2018.

But Atalanta has previously proven itself capable of checking Juve's momentum.

Gian Piero Gasperini has overseen back-to-back Serie A wins over Juve – already Atalanta's best run in the fixture – with Parma (between 2010 and 2011) the last team to beat the perennial champion in three straight.

Allegri is not getting carried away heading into this match, saying: "In football you always need balance. We come from a good period of 12, 13 games. Now, we must not think, because we lose focus on what we need to do.

"We have reached a semi-final of the Coppa Italia, we have to fix the league season game by game, and the more we go on the more difficult it will be to win, because the points matter more for everyone.

"We have done nothing; it is normal for Juventus to win games. Tomorrow there is Atalanta and we have to try to take three points, and then Torino, then the Champions League and so on.

"So far we have not conquered anything, there is only to do right now, there is no chatting."