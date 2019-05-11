Allegri set for talks with Juventus president

The 51-year-old gave no indication that the curtain might be about to fall on his glittering tenure in his pre-match news conference ahead of the Bianconeri's trip to Stadio Olimpico to face Roma on Monday (AEST).

Allegri revealed he met with Agnelli before Juve's UEFA Champions League quarter-final defeat to Ajax and told him he would remain with the club, but since then there have been rumours the president has lost patience with the failure to end his side's 23-year wait to win the competition.

"I will be meeting with the president this week," Allegri said. "We will have an open general discussion, as we do every year.

"Before the game against Ajax I told him that I would stay. In the week we will see each other and talk about everything.

"Talking about the chat between me and the president does not make sense at this time.

"I have an excellent rapport with the president, as well as with others in the club, and with [sporting director] Fabio Paratici and [director] Pavel Nedved.

"The strength of the club is fundamental to the successes of Juventus."

Juventus has won the Scudetto in all of Allegri's five seasons in charge, with this season's triumph confirmed after a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina.

It goes into the Roma game 30 points clear of the sixth-placed opponent, with Allegri and his players set to celebrate the title victory after their subsequent home game against Atalanta.

"Tomorrow will be a great game against Roma," he said.

"We have to play better because then we will have the celebrations after at home to Atalanta.

"It will be an evening celebration, which is something different than previous years and will be nice for all to see."