Allegri open to offers, but may take a break

Juve announced on Saturday (AEST) that the 51-year-old, who led the club to five consecutive Serie A titles during his five years in Turin, would be leaving after the 2018/2019 season concludes next weekend.

Allegri had been linked with Manchester United prior to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer securing the full-time manager's job, while Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are also said to be interested.

But the Livorno-born coach indicated he needs some time to weigh up his options.

"I don't know what will happen in future," Allegri said. "I need a little rest, too.

"After 15 July, I might inevitably feel the desire to get back to work and I'll evaluate the situations that are proposed.

"Otherwise, I'll have a year to dedicate myself to my family and that band of crazies who are my friends. We'll see."

Juventus plays Atalanta in its final home game of the season on Monday (AEST) and Allegri said he was looking forward to celebrating with the club's supporters.

He also took the opportunity to hit back at the critics who dubbed his side too defensive, while claiming he does not know the meaning of the phrase "beautiful football".

"It's impossible to play well for 38 rounds," Allegri said. "The important thing is to win even after playing badly, because that is the sign of a great club.

"Hearing people go out after a defeat to say, 'We played well, we finished second and that's fine with me' – that is not my style. There's competition even between kids on the street playing five-a-side, let alone at Juventus.

"I always say there is no shame in defending. The great games and trophies are won by the best defences.

"I still haven't worked out what beautiful football is, nobody can explain it to me and I'd love it if they did. There must be a reason if there are some players and coaches who always win!

"People seem to think it's all about theory now, but this is a profession. Those who win regularly are better than the others – that's all there is to it."