Allegri: I have no offers after Juve exit

Allegri and Juve parted ways after an eighth consecutive Serie A title in 2018-2019 and fifth under the Italian's leadership.

The 51-year-old has been linked with Premier League giant Chelsea, which is reportedly poised to grant Maurizio Sarri a release ahead of his proposed move to Juve.

However, ex-AC Milan boss Allegri is set for some time away from the dugout after his Turin exit.

"Well my decision was even easier to take than I expected given that I haven't got an offer from any team," Allegri said. "So I have to stop.

Allegri was a surprise appointment at Juve in July 2014, his arrival initially met with some disapproval by the fans, but he added four Coppa Italia triumphs and two UEFA Champions League finals to his five top-flight crowns.