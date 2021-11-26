Allegri calls for patience ahead of Atalanta clash

WATCH Juventus v Atalanta LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Bianconeri, who were thrashed 4-0 by Chelsea in midweek UEFA Champions League action, sit eighth in the league, 11 points adrift of early leaders Napoli and AC Milan.

Juve has also lost two of its first six home Serie A games for the first time since 1980-1981.

However, over the past nine Italian top-flight matches, only the top two AC Milan (22) and Napoli (20) have picked up more points than Juve (19).

Despite that upturn in form, Allegri insisted the Bianconeri faithful must stay patient while his team continue to develop in his second tenure.

"The president asked me to return to work with the club to help Juventus return to being sustainable, obtaining results," Allegri said ahead of Sunday's (AEDT) match.

"We will put all our effort into making this happen, the team needs to work and it takes patience.

"We need to keep calm and continue working, the team is excellent. We have scored fewer goals than we would have liked and the numbers show it.

"Football has evolved, but there is no escape from the goal difference: this is how championships are won.

"We have an important month to gain a few points. Tomorrow is not decisive, I think the most important matches will be the last six of the first round."

Allegri also took time to apologise to the fans after Thursday's (AEDT) demolition by Chelsea, which was Juve's record UEFA Champions League defeat and second-worst in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League overall.

"In London we lost a game and we're sorry, because we are Juventus and losing like this is not good," he added after Juve lost by four goals for the first time in 17 years in any competition.

"The match up to the 55th minute was balanced and we had a good first half, then after the second goal we lost our way, and this must not happen.

"But we won the match we needed to win, the one in Turin against the European champions.

"Atalanta is also doing well in the [UEFA] Champions League where we hope all the Italians will qualify. Playing against them is always complicated, they are a physical team and we have to be alert."