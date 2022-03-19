Allegri calls for Juve to erase UCL disappointment

WATCH Juventus v Salernitana LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Juventus is one of two teams – Sevilla is the other – from the top five European leagues to remain unbeaten in its main domestic competition since the start of December, with no side picking up more points in the Italian top flight during that period (32).

That undefeated streak has guided the Bianconeri to fourth in the league, seven clear of fifth-placed Lazio and 10 behind leader AC Milan after the Rossoneri claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Cagliari on Sunday (AEDT).

Head coach Allegri's side is also still in contention for the Coppa Italia, leading 1-0 before the return leg of a semi-final on 22 April (AEDT) with Fiorentina.

However, Juve crashed out of the UEFA Champions League as it was a 4-1 aggregate loser to Villarreal in the Round of16, but Allegri insists that does not take anything away from their campaign so far.

Speaking ahead of a Serie A clash with Salernitana, Allegri said: "Salernitana is different to the first meeting, it's done well and is playing better.

"We must immediately erase the [UEFA] Champions League exit and finish this period in the best possible way to try to stay three points behind Inter [Milan]."

Pressed on whether Juve's 2021-2022 season was a failure after elimination in Europe, he said: "I have nothing to clarify. Together with the club, we're on a path, and we've laid a good foundation.

"I think we're on the right track. It doesn't take much to destroy things, so you have to be very careful. We went from a very dangerous situation in January when we were 10 points behind Atalanta, and we were good and lucky there, something that didn't happen against Villarreal.

"On Tuesday [Wednesday AEDT] we weren't the team that could win the [UEFA] Champions League, on Thursday [Friday AEDT] it's all over again, it's failure.

"[Reporters] have to write these things, we have to keep a clear head. It's not that Tuesday is one thing and Thursday is another.

"Of course, no one expected a 3-0 defeat [in the second leg to Villarreal], but that's football. Like what happened in Madrid with PSG. The positive thing is that after the international break we'll have all the players available, except for [Federico] Chiesa and [Weston] McKennie."

Juve will again qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League if it can finish in Italy's top four, and Allegri assured that he is committed to a long-term project at the Old Lady.

"To me, those who judge know little," he added. "Together with the club I have to look at the construction of a four-year project. We've shortened the time frame a little thanks to the January transfer market, and now we'll evaluate how to improve further.

"If for you fourth place is a failure, you are right to write it down. There's an old saying in football: whoever wins is a good guy, whoever loses… You don't have to smash the atom, you have to win games based on an assessment of what you have available.

"The club and I know very well what to do, we have clear ideas and the same thoughts. But this doesn't matter now, I have these players and I'm proud of them. We have 10 games in which to do our best and then see where we are.

"But I'm not changing my evaluations, maybe we can do better one year and worse the next. Now we have to put everything aside and think about these games.

"Let's try to beat Salernitana, which isn't easy. Above all, to have the ambition of being three points behind Inter when we play them [at home on 4 April AEDT]."