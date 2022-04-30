Allegri assures Juventus on 'right path'

WATCH Juventus v Venezia LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Juve is eight points clear of fifth-placed Roma with four games left to play in Serie A as the Bianconeri prepare to host Venezia on Sunday.

Coach Allegri returned to Turin for the 2021-2022 season and endured a difficult start to the campaign, but recovered with a 16-game unbeaten league run that ended in a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan earlier in April.

That undefeated streak somewhat eased the pressure on Allegri and Juve, which crashed out of the UWFA Champions League at the Round of 16 stage after a dismal second-leg performance against Villarreal.

Juve president Andrea Agnelli expressed his support on Friday (AEST) for the long-term plan under Allegri, who was grateful for the backing of the Bianconeri chief.

"We had a difficult start this season, then we adjusted," Allegri said at a pre-match news conference ahead of the Venezia clash.

"We have several players out, we need to try to finish well, to start next season in the best possible way. There could be room for a few youngsters, let's see.

"The president's words pleased me. Juventus have won a lot in the last 10 years and have done well in Europe; we need to try to win as soon as possible, we have laid a good foundation this year.

"In Italy there is a tendency to 'knock down' the coaches quickly, in England there is a different mentality, then it is clear that in the end results count.

"However, this year we have set up ourselves well. We're on the right path.

"When you don't win, you have regrets. As the president rightly said, it has been a difficult season. But we also see the positive side: from the way we started, we have since done many good things, especially lately.

"Third place would be important, especially considering our position in January or even earlier. We made good thereafter, however, we must now consolidate our qualification for the [UEFA] Champions League."

Allegri also outlined his regrets for how Juve performed against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League, and is eyeing redemption in the Coppa Italia final against Inter on Thursday, 12 May (AEST).

"If I have to choose a game I would like to replay, I would say the [UEFA] Champions League," he added.

"We will analyse everything at the end of the season, to see what went well and what didn't. In the meantime let's think about our [UEFA] Champions League qualification and the Italian Cup."