Ageless Ibra could play forever, Pioli says

WATCH Atalanta v AC Milan LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Sweden international has featured only once for Milan since undergoing knee surgery in June and was on the scoresheet in that 2-0 win over Lazio on 13 September (AEST).

Either side of a two-year spell in MLS with LA Galaxy, Ibrahimovic has not played more than 19 games in a single league campaign in European football since 2016-2017 in his first of two seasons with Manchester United.

Prior to his recent injury lay-off, though, he was a key player under Pioli as he registered 25 goals in 37 Serie A games between his second debut for the club on January 6, 2020 and the end of last season.

That is a tally bettered by just five players across that period – Duvan Zapata (27), Luis Muriel (30), Romelu Lukaku (35), Ciro Immobile (37) and Cristiano Ronaldo (50).

Of those, only Muriel (64.1) and Ronaldo (89.9) boast better minutes-per-goal records than Ibrahimovic (114.5).

With Ibrahimovic turning 40 on the day of Milan's clash with Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium, Pioli does not believe retirement is in sight for the Swede, who has pulled out of his country's upcoming fixtures.

It’s not every day the world completes its orbit around Ibra 🌍

Happy birthday @Ibra_official! 🎉



🌍 Anche quest’anno il mondo ha avuto il privilegio di compiere un intero giro attorno a Ibra: buon compleanno, Zlatan! 🎉 #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/i5KgPGeOMp — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 2, 2021

"I don't know how many years Zlatan can still play. But from what I see, his enthusiasm and his desire to train, I could also say that he could play forever," Pioli said on Sunday (AEDT) ahead of the Atalanta match.

"He may not be 100 per cent for many games but his passion for this sport is incredible. Zlatan does what he likes. If I could give him a gift, I would extend his career as much as possible.

"Zlatan is not available for the game, but he is feeling better and will use the two-week break to recover."

Milan has accrued 16 points from six matches this season and will equal its best start to a Serie A campaign in the three points per win era should it beat Atalanta.

The hosts held champion Inter Milan to a 2-2 draw last week, but has won just one of its five home league matches against Milan since Gian Piero Gasperini took charge in 2016-2017.

Though Pioli is still expecting a tough test on Monday (AEDT) in an early-season test of his side's Scudetto credentials.

"They are a strong team in every way, tactically, technically and physically. I expect a determined and complete Atalanta," Pioli said.

"I watched their game against Inter and it was spectacular. We have played many games of late but the same is true of our opponents. We will just try to play our best game."