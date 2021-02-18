5 reasons not to miss Monday’s Milan derby

A glorious opportunity awaits the winner of Monday’s Derby della Madonnina with a chance to emerge as the outright title favourite, at the expense of a hated rival.

That’s not the only reason it's compulsory viewing, here are five reasons why you cannot miss what promises to be the biggest Milan derby of the decade.

1) The title race

For the first time in 10 years, AC Milan and Inter lead the pack in the race for the Scudetto. With the title seemingly destined to return to Milan this year, this fixture could decide whether red or blue ribbons drape the coveted trophy.

Inter took full advantage of Milan’s slip-up against Spezia, beating Lazio to knock its cross-town rival off the Serie A summit heading into the derby.

One point separates the two sides, with six points between second-placed Milan and the trailing pack.

2) The last clash

If history offers any indication, we’re set for more dramatic plot twists than your favourite Netflix serial when these two foes meet.

In last month’s Coppa Italia quarter-final, both sides served up a derby classic, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic firing Milan ahead before seeing red for his infamous run-in with former Manchester United team-mate and Romelu Lukaku.

From there, Inter took over with Lukaku equalising, before Christain Eriksen’s dramatic stoppage time winner sent the Rossoneri packing.

Neither side will be short of motivation, but the fallout from their last encounter three weeks prior has lingered to further fuel this highly combustible clash.

3) Zlatan v Lukaku

Sure Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are Europe’s in-form strikers and racing for the golden boot, but that’s not the only reason their encounter offers a tantalising match-up.

A feud between Ibra and Lukaku has been quietly brewing since their days as team-mates at Manchester United. That is until their rivalry erupted with an epic face-off in the Coppa Italia quarter final on 27 January, the last time these two sides met.

As the two giants faced off, Ibra mocked Lukaku with a ‘voodoo’ jibe - a reported dig at the Belgian striker for refusing to sign for Everton in 2018 because of a ‘voodoo message.’

Round two between Zlatan and Lukaku carries more anticipation than a heavyweight grudge match, with fans left salivating with what’s to come both on and off the ball.

4) The history

The Derby della Madonnina was named after the iconic statue of the Virgin Mary, which sits atop the city’s Duomo, but what happens on the pitch during this devilish derby is far from saint-like.

Take their 2005 Champions League semi-final clash, when this photo captured flares raining down in apocalyptic scenes at the San Siro. The match was abandoned, but through the chaos emerged one of the most iconic snaps in football history.

One of the best photos ever taken in football. Marco Materazzi and Rui Costa during the Milan derby. pic.twitter.com/dNSh3ErP68 — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) August 29, 2015

It’s a rivalry which transcends football, with Inter traditionally associated with the upper class, while the Milan supporters were affectionately dubbed the ‘screwdrivers’ in homage to the club’s proud working class heritage.

They may share the same city and stadium, but that’s often where the similarities end between these long-standing rivals.

5) Commander Conte

Antonio Conte approaches every game like a battle - preparing his devoted troops with a meticulous game-plan, and Inter’s emotionally-charged tactician will have his side ready for war on Monday morning.

Juventus felt the wrath of Conte last week when Inter took on his former club in the Coppa Italia semi-final. On his way off the pitch after losing the tie, Conte realised the dream of many disgruntled employees by flipping the bird to his former boss, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli.

Conte escaped punishment and will be in the dugout for the derby, undoubtedly aim and fire at his next victim.