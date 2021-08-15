Celtic played some irresistible first half football to race to a 2-0 lead, before a penalty midway through the second half allowed Hearts to pull it back to 2-1.

Australia star Tom Rogic combined with Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi to make it 3-1, before Aaron McEneff ensured a nervy final few moments with a stoppage time strike for the visitors.

Ange Postecoglou's men held on to record their fourth win in a row - a run that has seen them score 16 goals.