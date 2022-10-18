Kilmarnock advances to Scottish League Cup semis October 19, 2022 01:49 2:53 min Kilmarnock edged out SPFL rival Dundee United 2-1 to advance to the Scottish League Cup semi-finals. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Kilmarnock Football Dundee United Scottish League Cup -Latest Videos 2:53 min Kilmarnock advances to Scottish League Cup semis 1:15 min Premier League: Brighton v Nottingham Forest 4:36 min Brereton Diaz stunner sends Blackburn Rovers top 0:37 min Platini challenges Benzema to fire for France 1:00 min Jota ruled out of the World Cup with calf injury 0:23 min Courtois baffled by Ballon d'Or podium snub 0:22 min Madrid president rules out January move for Mbappe 1:17 min Retiring Higuain in tears as he says goodbye 4:10 min NYCFC cruises past Inter Miami in MLS Playoffs 0:55 min Aldridge backs TAA to grow from criticism