Celtic stormed into the final four with a 4-0 win over Motherwell, while Rangers were far less convincing in the 1-0 win over Dundee FC.
If Celtic beats Kilmarnock and Rangers can overcome Aberdeen, there will be an Old Firm final between the two Glasgow giants.
🏆 The Premier Sports Cup Semi Final draw is set!— Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 19, 2022
🔵 Rangers v Aberdeen 🔴
🍀 Celtic v Kilmarnock 🔵#PremierSportsCup pic.twitter.com/OVPYqVOhMF