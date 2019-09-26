Rogic strikes as Celtic seals semi-final spot

Celtic set up a semi-final clash against Hibernian, with Australia international Tom Rogic scoring a goal in the 5-0 win over Partick Thistle.

Vakoun Issouf Bayo opened the scoring for the Hoops with a header in the 15th minute, before Rogic finished off a free-flowing move to make it 2-0 shortly after half-time.

Olivier Ntcham scored twice in seven minutes, before Scott Sinclair made it five with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Celtic made it 29 consecutive domestic cup wins and will take of Hibernian in the semi-final on 28 September.