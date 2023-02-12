Rangers edge Partick Thistle in cup classic February 13, 2023 00:07 6:51 min James Sands struck in the dying stages to give Rangers a dramatic win over a spirited Partick Thistle in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Partick Thistle Rangers Football Scottish Cup -Latest Videos 6:51 min Rangers edge Partick Thistle in cup classic 4:05 min Title-chasing Napoli outclasses Cremonese 2:02 min Metcalfe fires St Pauli past Kaiserslautern 1:30 min Premier League: Leeds United v Manchester United 4:05 min Serie A: Napoli v Cremonese 3:59 min Serie A: Juventus v Fiorentina 3:59 min Juventus spared by VAR in win over FIorentina 4:06 min Serie A: Bologna v Monza 4:05 min Serie A: Udinese v Sassuolo 4:32 min Dardai screamer snaps Hertha's losing streak