A packed Hampden Park crowd had to wait until the opening minutes of extra-time for a goal, though, after an inspired performance from Craig Gordon in the Hearts goal kept Rangers at bay for the first 90 minutes of the match, including an astonishing save in stoppage-time to deny Joe Aribo what would have been a last-gasp winner.

But there was nothing the veteran goalkeeper could do about Jack's opener in the third minute of extra-time, a searing drive from outside the box that flew through a crowded box and past him into the back of the net.

When Wright added the second just minutes later with a precise strike to the far corner off the back of a swift counter-attack, it was clear Hearts was cooked, and celebrations soon started in the stands.

Gordon, though, produced more stunning saves in the second half of extra-time to keep the scoreline respectable, but Hearts never really looked a threat at the other end of the field, with Australia's Cam Devlin and John Souttar ending their seasons with the Jam Tarts in disappointment.