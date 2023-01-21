WATCH the Scottish Cup LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mooy's first came from the spot in the 18th minute, which was several minutes after the incident that caused the penalty thanks to a lengthy and arduous video assistant referee (VAR) assessment.

Mooy's second came late in the game with the tie already dead and buried as he reacted quickly in the box to net Celtic's fifth.

Kyogo Furuhashi also scored a brace, netting his first on 21 minutes before scoring a second in first-half stoppage-time after David Turnbull had stroked home the Hoops' third with a sublime finish from distance.

Ange Postecoglou's side went in at the break 4-0 up, and never look like giving its Scottish Championship opponent a look in, moving into the next round with consumate ease.

Celtic's Old Firm rival and current Scottish Cup holder Rangers had a tougher time of things facing another Scittish Premiership side in St Johnstone, but edged through 1-0 thanks to a goal from Borna Barisic.