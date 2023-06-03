MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial

Caley Thistle restricted the champion to very few chances before Kyogo Furuhashi swept home a 38th-minute goal in the Scottish Cup final.

Half-time substitute Liel Abada doubled Celtic’s lead but the Highlanders fought back through Dan MacKay before Jota sealed a 3-1 win in stoppage-time.

“Everything a losing manager feels, you are disappointed, but proud at the same time.

“There’ s a massive gulf between the teams but I thought we asked them questions at certain times, I really did.

“We lost goals at bad times, because i was trying to get to half-time, had a plan in my head, then we lost a goal when I was going to make an attacking substitution.

“I love working with this group and after being idle for five weeks or so, I thought they put on a hell of a performance.

“I am absolutely thrilled by the way they dug in and what they gave me in terms of effort and determination.”

Dodds added: “Every manager talks about character and all that we have and we certainly did to come back into the game.

“Wallace Duffy whips in a great ball and it’s a brilliant finish from Dan MacKay.”