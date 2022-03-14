Celtic treble hopes alive with Dundee Utd win March 14, 2022 22:51 3:18 min Giorgos Giakoumakis scored a brace as Celtic kept its hopes of a domestic treble alive with s 3-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Dundee United. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Celtic Football Scottish Cup Dundee United -Latest Videos 4:06 min Serie A: Lazio v Venezia 4:14 min Nadal topples Evans to reach last 16 0:30 min Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS 1:30 min Premier League: Crystal Palace v Manchester City 4:01 min Real Madrid tunes up for Clasico with Mallorca win 1:30 min Man City fails to crack Crystal Palace 3:18 min Celtic treble hopes alive with Dundee Utd win 0:45 min Xavi 'privileged' to coach Aubamenyang 0:52 min Rangnick expects Ronaldo to turn around for Atleti 5:28 min Cruyff remains coy over Dembele's Barca future