The showpiece occasion was played against the backdrop of mounting speculation around Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou, who again had Kyogo Furuhashi to thank for his contribution.

The Japan striker struck for the 34th time this season in the 38th minute of an otherwise non-descript first half to undo the good early work of Billy Dodds’s rank outsiders.

The Scottish Championship outfit, which had not played a competitive game for a month, fell further behind when Hoops’ half-time substitute Liel Abada slid in a second in the 65th minute.

Caley substitute Dan MacKay pulled a goal back with five minutes remaining, only for Portuguese winger Jota to restore Celtic’s two-goal advantage as the game slipped into six minutes of stoppage-time.

It is the eighth time Celtic has completed the clean sweep of League, League Cup and Scottish Cup – a world record – and now eyes turn to see what the future holds for Postecoglou, who is the fifth Hoops manager to win the treble.