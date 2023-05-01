WATCH: Jota header sends Bhoys to Scottish Cup final

The Light Blues were consigned to a campaign without silverware when they lost 1-0 to Celtic at Hampden in Monday's (AEST) Scottish Cup semi-final.

Three consecutive defeats against their city rivals have put the Hoops well on course for the treble and cemented Beale’s desire to revamp his squad in the summer.

They still has five cinch Premiership games to play and there are important fixtures despite the near certainty that Celtic will win the league.

The visit of Aberdeen next Saturday gives Rangers the chance to avenge their recent defeat at Pittodrie and then Beale has another opportunity to mastermind his first derby win when Celtic visit Govan.

And the concluding Premiership games could be the last chances for some players to prolong their Ibrox careers.

“Some are fighting for their futures obviously,” Beale said.

“We have to play the games in front of us. It’s a big weight and responsibility wearing the shirt for Rangers. It’s a huge privilege as well.

“Next week, Ibrox will be an interesting place but the fans will be there because that’s what they do, they support their team and they expect their team to win.

“This one will sting for a few days but the problems are throughout the season. It’s been a disappointing season for a Rangers fan. From the moment we beat PSV, it promised a lot more than it’s given.

“It’s the first season in a couple of years that we haven’t won a trophy or haven’t had a big finale.

“That’s disappointing for me as the manager and everybody associated with the club.

“All we can do is move forward and do better – we need to do better.”

Beale noted that Rangers had restricted Celtic to few chances and created some big opportunities themselves when asked if he needed to sharpen their attacking threat by looking outside the club.

Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent are likely to depart at the end of their contracts and they offered nothing of note at Hampden.

Although Kent was influential in Rangers’ run to the Europa League final last season, he has only scored six goals over the past two years, while Morelos has only scored three goals against Celtic in almost six seasons.

Beale said: “That’s the story of Rangers’ season, certainly domestically: we have had the moments. We were in a final and missed big opportunities, we were in a semi-final and missed big opportunities to change the direction of the season.

“It’s been in our hands, even against as strong a Celtic team as I have seen, our team went out and played well. But where it counts, in both boxes, we have fallen short.”