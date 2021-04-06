Rangers win sets up Old Firm Cup clash

WATCH Rangers v Celtic in the Scottish Cup LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
The Glasgow giants were paired together in the draw for the last 16, offering Celtic a chance to avenge Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership for the first time in 10 years.
The tie will take place on the weekend of 17-18 April.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has insisted that winning the Scottish Cup is his priority for the remainder of the season rather than completing the league campaign undefeated.
The former Liverpool captain named a strong side at Ibrox and was rewarded with four first-half goals.
Jermain Defoe opened the floodgates before Kemar Roofe's quickfire double and Nathan Patterson's strike put the tie beyond doubt before the break.
Fourth round draw in full:
Rangers v Celtic
Stranraer v Queen of the South or Hibernian
Motherwell v Morton
St Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
St Johnstone v Clyde
Aberdeen v Livingston
Forfar Athletic v Dundee United
Kilmarnock v Montrose
Quarter-final draw:
Rangers or Celtic v St Johnstone or Clyde
Kilmarnock or Montrose v St Mirren or Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Aberdeen or Livingston v Forfar Athletic or Dundee United
Stranraer, Queen of the South or Hibernian v Motherwell or Morton