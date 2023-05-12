Lyall Cameron commits future to Dundee

WATCH the SPFL LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Sign up to beIN SPORTS CONNECT and take advantage of our 7-day trial

The homegrown 20-year-old was instrumental in the Dens Park side winning the Scottish Championship title, scoring 14 goals and being named the club’s player of the year.

There were fears among supporters that Dundee may lose its prized asset as his previous deal expired this summer and he had been linked with other clubs, but the Dark Blues have moved to tie him down until 2025.

Dundee is currently searching for a new manager after Gary Bowyer left earlier this week, just days after securing the team’s return to the Scottish Premiership.