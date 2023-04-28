Celtic welcomes back ket trio for cup semi-final

WATCH Rangers v Celtic LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Midfielder Reo Hatate and wingers Jota and Liel Abada have all shaken off injuries.

Postecoglou said: “From last week everyone got through unscathed and Abada, Jota and Reo have trained all week so they are available. (James) Forrest is probably another week or so away.”

Jota’s previous involvement was scoring the clincher in the 3-2 win over Rangers on 8 April, which all but sealed the Scottish Premiership title.

Japan international Hatate has not featured since suffering a hamstring injury early in Celtic’s victory over Hibernian on 18 March.

Israel international Abada came off the bench that day but then suffered a thigh injury while on international duty.

On their likely comebacks, Australian Postecoglou said: “It’s hugely beneficial for us as a group. I mean, even training this week has gone up a level because three more quality players have joined in training.

“All three boys have missed a bit recently and are itching to get involved.

“It certainly helps, not just with the starting XI but the ability to then go to the bench and impact the game.

“We obviously have training to go on Saturday and they need to get through that but they have had a strong week of training and I am really pleased they are available.”