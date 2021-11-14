Rennie rues woeful second-half in Wallabies defeat November 14, 2021 21:26 0:46 min Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie was critical on his sides poise in the second half of their 32-15 loss to England at Twickenham. WATCH the Wallabies Spring Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial News Rugby Union Wallabies Dave Rennie -Latest Videos 7:28 min Stunning tries light up Wales win over Fiji 0:46 min Rennie rues woeful second-half in Wallabies defeat 0:58 min Kerr fires as Chelsea batters Man City 1:28 min Southgate defends under-fire Maguire from critics 0:34 min Federer's coach casts doubt over Aus Open entry 0:58 min Mbappe happy at PSG but won't commit to staying 1:28 min Southgate calls for clubs to support England 0:55 min Rafael brands unvaccinated individuals 'selfish' 4:42 min Autumn Nations Series: Scotland v South Africa 8:27 min Autumn Nations Series: England v Australia