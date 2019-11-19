Dave Rennie will become the Wallabies' new coach, Rugby Australia confirmed, though he will not start in the role until July 2020.

Dave Rennie has been appointed Qantas @wallabies Head Coach on a three-and-a-half-year deal that will see him lead Australia at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.https://t.co/GjMWVVPghk — Rugby Australia (@RugbyAU) November 19, 2019

“This is a massive coup for Australian Rugby, Dave Rennie was the clear standout candidate for the job, and we’re thrilled to have secured his services,” Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle said. “Dave’s coaching philosophy focuses equally on football and team culture, the key pillars to building sustainable success in any team. He has a proven track record in the Northern and Southern Hemisphere.

“Given incumbent Head Coach, Michael Cheika had indicated in early 2019 the possibility that he would not seek re-appointment for the role, we needed to identify a list of candidates that would be available to us, and suitable to work within our new High Performance framework. This search has been ongoing for the past six months.

“When Michael then confirmed he would not seek re-appointment following our Rugby World Cup exit, we moved to appoint our preferred candidate."

Rennie, a highly-regarded New Zealand-born coach, guided the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Rugby titles in 2012 and 2013 in a decorated five-year stint in which they made the finals every season.

He's also gained extensive Northern Hemisphere experience having presided over Glascow Warriors for the past two years.

“I have had extensive conversations with Dave, and he was interviewed by Rugby Australia Chairman, Cameron Clyne and fellow Board Directors and former Wallabies, Brett Robinson and Phil Waugh before being appointed to the role," Castle said.

“It was important to Dave to see out his contract with Glasgow and he will commence with the Wallabies at the completion of the Pro 14 season. Between now and June, the Wallabies Assistant Coaches and Director of Rugby, Scott Johnson will take the lead in working with the players under Dave’s guidance and direction.

“Dave and Scott worked closely together during their time in Scotland and will join forces once again to implement Rugby Australia’s National High Performance Plan. With Dave as Head Coach, and Scott managing our off-field program, the Wallabies have the right structure in place to build for the next era of sustained success,” said Castle.