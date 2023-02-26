Australia's LA sevens hopes end with semi defeat to New Zealand February 27, 2023 00:31 4:39 min Australia took an early lead but New Zealand hit back immediately in a comprehensive 33-17 win in the World Rugby Sevens series semi-final in Los Angeles. WATCH the World Rugby Sevens LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Rugby Union Australia New Zealand Rugby Sevens -Latest Videos 5:29 min New Zealand holds off Argentina to win 7's final 4:39 min Australia falls to New Zealand in LA sevens 4:02 min Pioli hails return of Ibrahimovic and Maignan 4:02 min Milan dispatches Atalanta to maintain winning run 3:52 min Mbappe, Messi on fire as PSG outclasses Marseille 1:05 min Xavi 'p***ed off' after Almeria loss 7:49 min Ten Hag lauds Man United's Cup final heroes 4:02 min Serie A: AC Milan v Atalanta 2:10 min Serie A: Udinese v Spezia 7:49 min Ten Hag savours 'the first one'