Rassie Erasmus was thankful South Africa "knew which buttons to push" to fend off the threat of another Rugby World Cup defeat to Japan.

After its stunning loss to the Brave Blossoms four years ago in Brighton, it was a different story at the Tokyo Stadium as South Africa emerged 26-3 winner.

The Springboks will face Wales in the semi-finals next in Yokohama, and the they were buoyant after seeing off familiar foe in the quarters.