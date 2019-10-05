Kotaru Matsushima scored a late and potentially crucial bonus-point clinching try to clinch the victory for the home nation, which beat Russia comfortably and stunned Ireland in its opening Pool A games.

This victory made it three wins from as many matches in Toyota, moving Japan back to the top of the table.

Timothy Lafaele and Kazuki Himeno touched down for Jamie Joseph's side either side of half-time, while Yu Tamura moved to the top of the Rugby World Cup scoring charts with 18 points off the boot.

Kenki Fukuoka went over in the right corner to cancel out Henry Taefu's 73rd-minute score, before Matsushima crashed in on the left after the gong to boost Japan's chances of making the knockout stages ahead of a crunch clash with Scotland.