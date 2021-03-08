Stockdale has played no part in the tournament so far due to a knee injury but made his return for Ulster against the Ospreys last month.

The versatile back also featured in a Pro14 defeat to Leinster last weekend and was called up by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell on Tuesday (AEDT).

Stockdale's last appearance for his country came in a 31-16 Autumn Nations victory over Scotland in December.

Flanker Josh van der Flier will go through the graduated return to play protocols ahead of the showdown at Murrayfield, where Ireland and Scotland will be looking for a second win of the tournament.

Shane Daly will not travel with the 36-man squad, as the centre is to remain with Munster.

Ireland hammered Italy 48-10 in round three following defeats to Wales and France.