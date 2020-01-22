Hooper steps down as Waratahs captain January 22, 2020 01:38 0:30 min Star flanker Michael Hooper has stood down as Waratah's captain just 10 days out from his side's Super Rugby season opener against the Crusaders. News Rugby Union -Latest Videos 0:30 min Hooper steps down as Waratahs captain 9:31 min Coupe de la Ligue: Lyon v Lille 29:01 min In Conversation: Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger 1:30 min Everton blows two-goal lead against Newcastle 9:31 min Lyon wins in shoot-out to reach League Cup final 1:31 min Bellerin salvages dramatic draw for 10-man Arsenal 1:31 min Super-sub Aguero bails out Manchester City 0:26 min Mourinho shuts down talk of Rose row 22:47 min Magisterial - Episode 23 1:43 min EFL: West Brom v Stoke