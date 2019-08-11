Australia's Bledisloe Cup victory on Saturday opened the door for the Six Nations champion to replace New Zealand as the top-ranked side in the world for the first time, but it was denied by a fired-up England.

Wales also has a big concern over the fitness of Anscombe, the five-eighth limping off in the first half after damaging his left knee in Alun Wyn Jones's Welsh record 135th Test.

England lost Curry to what appeared to be an arm injury in the first half on the eve of Eddie Jones's squad announcement for the Rugby World Cup tournament in Japan.

Tries from man of the match Billy Vunipola, Joe Cokanasiga and Luke Cowan-Dickie, 15 points from the boot of captain George Ford and an Elliot Daly drop goal gave England a morale-boosting victory, with debutants Willi Heinz and Lewis Ludlam among those to impress along with the fit-again Anthony Watson.

Gareth Davies scored a superb solo try, while George North and Jones also crossed, but a strong Wales side, which will get the chance to gain revenge in Cardiff next weekend, looked rusty and could not match England's intensity.

Wales did not know what had hit it as England made a blistering start, the brilliant Vunipola crashing over four minutes in with Heinz dictating and the forwards overpowering the Wales pack.

Cokanasiga bulldozed his way over from short range before Davies produced a moment of magic to get a flat Wales side on the board, bursting his way through from the back of a scrum at great speed and capitalising on slack defending to go under the posts.

England lost Curry before Anscombe was helped off in pain and there was more woe for Wales when Ken Owens' poor throw at a lineout sailed over captain Jones, gifting Cowan-Dickie a first Test try.

Ford converted that score just before the break and made it four out of four from the tee with a penalty early in the second half to put England 17 points to the good.

Wales finally found another gear and were rewarded with quick-fire scores from North and Jones, but two more Ford penalties and a cheeky drop goal from Daly took the world No.1 status beyond Wales.