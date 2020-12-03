The 27-year-old Matera and two team-mates have had suspensions lifted after the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) decided the sanctions imposed for historic "discriminatory" social media posts had been "unnecessary".

It was announced by the UAR on Wednesday (AEDT) that Matera, Guido Petti and Santiago Socino had all been stood down from international duty ahead of Saturday's Tri Nations clash with Australia at Bankwest Stadium.

The trio were found to have posted "discriminatory and xenophobic comments" to their social media channels between 2011 and 2013.

All three were reported to have published apologies on Instagram before setting their profiles to private, while they were summoned to address a disciplinary committee on Wednesday.

Although the UAR says the disciplinary process will continue as it aims to reach a final conclusion, the governing body confirmed Matera has been restored to his previous role and all three players' suspensions have been lifted.

In a statement, the UAR said: "[While addressing the committee] the three players expressed their deep regret, reiterated the apology, ratified that it is not what they think and that it was a reckless act typical of immaturity. However, they take full responsibility and are responsible, for which they made themselves available to the commission to investigate the circumstances and seek to repair the damage caused.

"At the time of preliminary issuance, the disciplinary committee has considered and valued the attitude of the three players during this process, and understands that they have not repeated similar actions during these more than eight years, and that they have shown during this time to be people with firm and upright values, worthy of being part of our team."

It appears the trio will not be involved against Australia, with Argentina coach Mario Ledesma having already named his 23-man squad for the game, leaving out Matera, Petti and Socino.

The UAR statement said: "The disciplinary process continues and the commission will reach a final resolution in the next few days in accordance with the time of the procedure. In this first instance it considers that the maintenance of preventive measures is unnecessary, for which it resolves to lift the suspension of the three players and restore the captaincy of Pablo Matera.

"The Argentine Rugby Union and the squad have different roles and responsibilities but the same objective: to make rugby continue to grow as a sport.

"The path of deep reflection on certain practices associated with our sport, which began at the beginning of the year with the Rugby 2030 programme, we have no doubt that it will take time. And it requires, both on the part of the leadership and the establishment, to give strong signals at the right moment."