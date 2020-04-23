She confirmed her exit on Thursday in a statement to ABC early evening show 7.30 – saying fellow senior figures at Rugby Australia had called for "clean air" in the organisation.

Castle told the programme: "I made it clear to the board that I would stand up and take the flak and do everything possible to serve everyone's best interests.

"In the last couple of hours, it has been made clear to me that the board believes my no longer being the CEO would help give them the clear air they believe they need.

"The game is bigger than any one individual – so this evening I told the chair [Paul McLean] that I would resign from the role."

She departs in the wake of a letter to Rugby Australia from 11 former national team captains that called for the "current administration to heed our call and stand aside".

The skippers included Nick Farr-Jones, George Gregan, Michael Lynagh and Stirling Mortlock, with the letter leaked to Australian media.

It reportedly described Australian rugby as having "lost its way" due to "poor administration and leadership over a number of years".

The captains said: "We speak as one voice when we say Australian rugby needs new vision, leadership and a plan for the future.

"That plan must involve, as a priority, urgent steps to create a much-needed, sustainable, commercial rugby business."