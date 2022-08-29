A thrilling season which started in November 2021 saw Australia vying for the overall title with early competition pace-setter South Africa and perennial powerhouse Fiji.

After Fiji beat Australia in the semi-finals, the green and gold needed to win against Samoa to seal an historic title.

“It is quite surreal to be honest," Australia coach John Manenti said. “It has been an amazing six months or so with the boys, we have had our ups and downs, but these kids have fought hard and they deserve this and it is something that they will remember for ever.

“We are a bunch of misfits just having a crack, working hard for each other and the boys love each other which is a big thing.

“This season we wanted to be consistent from day one and we didn’t get there every tournament, but in general this overall victory is all about the consistency the boys have shown.”

Australia finished on 128 points, ahead of South Africa on 124, third-placed Fiji third on 122, Argentina in fourth on 118 and Ireland fifth on 92.