The women were the first into the final four, crushing England in the quarter-finals as Faith Nathan again starred with a hat-trick of tries and a brilliant last ditch tackle in the second half to show off her defensive prowess as well.

Nathan scored five tries on the opening day of the tournament against Madagascar, the first player to score that number of tries in a single match at in Rugby World Cup Sevens history, and she was in similarly blistering form on Sunday (AEST) against England as Australia won 35-5 after having led 21-0 at the break.

Charlotte Caslick set the tone with a try in the opening minute before Nathan scored a double. Emma Uren scored the first try of the second half as England threatened an unlikely comeback, but that joy was soon snuffed out as Nathan completed her hat-trick and Teagan Levi rounded out the Australia scoring.

Australia's men came on later in the day to meet a tricky France side, and was offered a stern test by Les Bleus. The first half saw neither side give an inch until Henry Paterson managed to break through some solid defence to score the opener.

France hit back with a sensational team try right after the break, Paulin Riva toucing down for the try, but a missed convesion from Jean Pascal Barraque meant Australia maintained a slim lead.

That lead grew furthe when Maurice Longbottom snuck through a gap in the France defence, speeding away to score Australia's second try of the contest, and he converted it himself to seal a thrilling 14-5 win.

New Zealand's men had a similarly tough encounter against Argentina, winning 12-5 in their quarter-final, while the women were more dominant, keeping Ireland scoreless in a 28-0 win in their last-eight clash.

The semi-final line-up will see Australia's women take on United States, while the men will be up against Fiji in what will no doubt be a high-level clash between two of the world's best sides.

New Zealand's men face Ireland while the women will face up against France.