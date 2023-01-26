Youngs weighs in on tackle law debate

A backlash has grown through the domestic sport after the Rugby Football Union's (RFU) decision to limit players to tackles below the waist.

The rule change is set to come into force from July, and will affect the lower tiers of the English rugby pyramid.

Amid calls for an RFU special general meeting from the community game, Youngs has laid out the pros and cons for the change while urging patience.

"Rugby does have its risks, but it also has its huge rewards," Youngs told BBC Sport. "A bit of clarity and help will go a long way, I'm sure.

"I know all the local coaches, everyone at grassroots level, the referees, everyone who gives up their time for the community game, I think clarity for them as well [is needed].

"From the chest down is probably safe enough; that's what I believe."

The 33-year-old, the most-capped England men's international in history with 121 games under his belt, suggested the safety debate should not neuter the principles of the sport.

"I think for rugby union the camaraderie the game gives you, the values, the respect, working together as a team, leadership, being part of something; that all outweighs [the risks]," he added.

"We want safety, but we also want rugby. We don't want that to go."

Youngs will hope to add to his collection of caps when England kick offs its Six Nations campaign under his former Leicester Tigers coach Steve Borthwick against Scotland next month.