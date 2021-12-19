Welsh rugby star loses leg in motorbike crash

WATCH Ospreys in the European Championship LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT



Phillips, 25, is a former Wales Under-20 international who had trained with Wayne Pivac's senior squad.

The incident occurred on 5 December in Swansea, and Phillips said doctors were unable to save his leg.

South Wales Police said at the time that two motorbikes collided.