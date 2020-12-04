Watson replaces Joseph for England

WATCH the Autumn Nations Cup LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Joseph sustained a calf injury in England's 24-13 victory over Wales last weekend as Eddie Jones's men made it three Pool A wins from three games in the inaugural competition.

Bath Rugby team-mate Watson, who returned from an ankle injury against Wales, has been selected on the right wing in a back three that includes Elliot Daly and Jonny May.

Max Malins and Joe Marchant are back among the replacements, with flanker Jack Willis being left out of the squad entirely.

"We're looking forward to this final, playing France and having another chance to win a trophy this autumn," Jones, who guided his side to Six Nations success in October, said.

"This has been another positive learning week with tough, hard training and we're looking forward to getting on the pitch in front of our fans and playing a good game of rugby."

England's starting XV boasts more than 800 caps, which is in stark contrast to depleted opponent France.

Les Blues are without a number of key players because of an agreement between the national side and French clubs over playing limits.

Yoram Moefana has been drafted in for his first international start in place of Jean-Pascal Barraque at outside centre.

That is one of six changes made by head coach Fabien Galthie for the match at Twickenham that will see 2000 fans allowed back in attendance as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Alivereti Raka, Selevasio Tolofua, Hassane Kolingar, Pierre Bourgarit and Baptiste Couilloud are also recalled, the latter to captain the side in Baptiste Serin's absence.

France reached the final by topping Pool B with wins over Scotland and Italy after being handed a 28-0 walkover victory against Fiji in its opener.

England: Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell (c), Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury, Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Jonny Hill, Ben Earl, Dan Robson, Max Malins, Joe Marchant.

France: Brice Dulin, Alivereti Raka, Yoram Moefana, Jonathan Danty, Gabin Villiere, Matthieu Jalibert, Baptiste Couilloud (c); Hassane Kolingar, Pierre Bourgarit, Dorian Aldegheri, Killian Geraci, Baptiste Pesenti, Cameron Woki, Anthony Jelonch, Selevasio Tolofua.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Rodrigue Neti, Uini Atonio, Guillaume Ducat, Sekou Macalou, Sebastien Bezy, Louis Carbonel, Jean-Pascal Barraque.